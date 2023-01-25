Gray Court man dies from gunshot wound

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night at a residence on Gray Drive in Gray Court.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Trevor D. Anderson, 32, of Gray Court. He died at the scene of a gunshot wound, said Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.

The shooting incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m., is still under investigation by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED). An autopsy is pending.