Laurens, South Carolina

Vickie Eidson Ross Hughes, 66, of Laurens passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at Prisma Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Marilyn Eidson Norwood and was reared by her grandmother, the late Mary Sasser. Vickie was formerly employed with Inman Mills and retired from Wal-Mart Distribution. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church.

She is survived by: daughter, Melodie Ross (Matthew Trent) of Charlotte, NC; grandson, Jackson Trent of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Wanda Wehunt and Lynn Norwood Williams both of Laurens; sister-in-law, Grace Hyatt (Johnny) of Laurens; aunt, Martha Naimoli of New Jersey; nieces and nephews, Michelle Lindsey (Matthew) of Taylors, Amy Spivak (Shawn) of Laurens and Jake Eidson (Megan) of Laurens; great nieces and nephews, Jordan Carpenter (Chase), Keri McKittrick, Cruz Lindsey, Eden Lindsey, Britney Lambert (Wyatt), Kole Spivak, Brooke Spivak, Ashtin Eidson, Zoe Eidson, Leo Eidson and Trey McHaffey; and great great nieces and nephews, Zayden Carpenter, Kellen Carpenter, Remi Carpenter, Vada Lambert and Dean Lambert.

In addition to her mother and grandmother, she was predeceased by a brother, Barry Eidson and a great nephew, Logan Eidson.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Northside Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Ronnie Blackwell with burial to follow in Westview Memorial Park.

The family are at their respective homes.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

Kennedy Mortuary and Crematory.