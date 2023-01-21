Laurens, South Carolina

Ms. Doris M. Patterson, age 89, of 113 Park Place, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Prisma Health and Rehabilitation in Clinton, S.C. She is survived by one son Mitchell A. (Antoinette) Patterson Jr.; two daughters, Cheryl L. Patterson, Darlene P. (Derek) Owens; and one grandson.

Funeral services for Ms. Doris M. Patterson will be held on Saturday, January 28,2023 at the Poplar Springs AME Church in Laurens, S.C. with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m.; Funeral services at 2:00pm with Reverend Roland Sigman officiating, and Dr. Tony Boyce presiding.

The family is at the home.

The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.