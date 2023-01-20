Laurens council votes to keep fees low by resuming city trash service

Laurens, S.C. – Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning in March. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.

“We have studied the details while keeping our eyes on the big picture,” said Mayor Nathan Senn. “We believe our residents deserve reliable, quality trash service, and we also understand that keeping rates low and making legal waste disposal more accessible means that we are less likely to have trouble with illegal dumping. With these planned changes, the only change residents may see is a change of their garbage collection day.”

Last night, City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing a lease-purchase agreement and a bond ordinance providing for the issuance of a general obligation bond. This funding, repaid by the current garbage fee, will fund the purchase of new trash trucks and construction of an addition to the Recycling Center on Caroline Street which will serve as the new home for the City’s Streets and Sanitation Department.

In 2012, the City contracted with Waste Industries, now GFL, to provide its residential trash service. The contract between the City and Waste Industries will expire at the end of February 2023. This agreement included inflation adjustments that, over time, left the city paying GFL Environmental substantially more revenue than was collectedthrough the City’s garbage fee. These inflation adjustments led to a shortfall totaling more than $132,000 each year. Additionally, the contract required the city to conduct all billing and customer service, essentially acting as a middle- man between the customer and the contractor. In addition the fees due to GFL under the 2012 contract, the City has been required to pay for the printing and postage for monthly billing statements to each household receiving service, costing taxpayers more than $1,200 each month.