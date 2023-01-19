Half Staff Notice – In Honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

The Governor has ordered that the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, January 20, 2023, in honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. and in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America, including as as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, South Carolina Senate, and United States House of

Representatives, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.