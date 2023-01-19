Laurens, South Carolina

Cleo Self Ashmore, 84, formerly of Mt. Pleasant Estates and widow of William Clyde “Billy” Ashmore passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.

Born in Del Rio, TN she was a daughter of the late John Greer and Gladys Taylor Self. Mrs. Ashmore retired from 3M and also Laurens County Disability and Special Needs Board.

She is survived by: daughter-in-law, Tammy Landrith Morgan of McCormick; children, Randy Ashmore (Donna) of Hickory Tavern and Carla Ashmore Paysinger (Larry) of Laurens; grandchildren, Ethan Landrith (Jeny), Matthew Ashmore (Allison), Haven Paysinger Reynolds (Travis), Jonathan Ashmore, Devonie Paysinger Crowder (Jeff), Jennifer Ashmore, Austin Paysinger (Erin), Jessica Ashmore Brooks (Shane); 17 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Self of Ohio; nieces and a nephew.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Mark Landrith, and her siblings, John Self, Richard Self and Joyce Bagwell.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Bethlehem Union Church in Waterloo conducted by Rev. Stephen Miller. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

