Thornwell Charter School Earns School of Excellence Award from Charter Institute at Erskine

TCS named Gold Middle School of Excellence for Math, and two additional distinctions

Clinton, SC – January 17, 2023 – Thornwell Charter School is proud to be named a Gold Middle School of Excellence in Math by the Charter Institute at Erskine for the 2021-2022 school year. In addition to being a School of Excellence, Thornwell Charter School is a Gold Local Elementary School of Distinction and a Silver Local Middle School of Distinction. These honors reflect TCS’ commitment to substantially exceed the criteria to ensure all students meet the profile of the South Carolina graduate.

“We are proud to receive these high distinctions, and we’re even prouder of our students who consistently show up ready to learn and embrace every challenge and opportunity,” said Melissa Moore, Principal of Thornwell Charter School. “As a free Title I public charter school, we believe all students should be able to learn and develop in a rigorous, personalized academic environment that fosters a love for learning. Since 2019, our little school is making that happen every day.”

As a Title I public charter school, Thornwell Charter School consistently defies expectations, rising from the lowest-ranked public school in Laurens County at its opening to among the best in the state in 2022. Thornwell Charter School’s middle school ranks in the top 1% in science, top 3% in math, and top 5% in English Language Arts (ELA) for all Title I schools, statewide. Additionally, the elementary school ranks in the top 34% in science, 39% in math, and 38% in English Language Arts (ELA).

To earn the recent distinction of a Gold Middle School of Excellence for Math, Thornwell Charter School was among the Top 25% of all South Carolina Department of Education Middle Schools in Math according to state assessment results with no scores below the 25th percentile. To earn a Gold Local Elementary School of Distinction, TCS outperformed the local district and demonstrated above-average growth in ELA and Math. To earn a Silver Local Middle School of Distinction, TCS outperformed the local district and demonstrated average growth in ELA and Math.

“Our students are truly something special and embrace learning techniques that often involve comprehensive, personalized student plans that help them set and fine-tune goals. Together, we let them choose to be the “boss” of their education journey and have found this leads to pride in ownership and a desire to succeed,” said Norman Dover, Vice President for Educational Services at Thornwell. “We believe that every child, no matter their circumstance, should have access to the high-quality, innovative educational experience our students experience at TCS.”

Enrollment for Thornwell Charter School’s 2023-2024 school is open to students from kindergarten through 11th grade who reside in the state of South Carolina. 12th grade will be added in 2024-2025. There is no cost to attend.

Enrollment is now open for the 2023-2024 school year. Click here to learn more about enrollment: 2023-24 Enrollment Info | Thornwell Charter School

To learn more about Thornwell Charter School’s rankings and report card, visit School Report Cards | Thornwell Charter School (thornwellcs.org)

Thornwell Charter School is located on the campus of Thornwell in Clinton, South Carolina. TCS operates as a separate entity from the ministry but serves as a partner for students residing in Thornwell’s residential and foster care programs.