Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

LaVerne Clark, age 83, of Clinton, SC, widow of Orien Vance Clark, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Langston House in Clinton, SC.

She was born July 22, 1939 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late William Henry Spoone, Sr., and the late Jessie Inez Forrester Spoone. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and was a founding member of Clinton-Laurens Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, LaJuana C. Marullo (Frank) of Moore, SC; her granddaughters, Dr. Brittney Doornbos (Kyle) of Wellford, SC and Lindsey Doornbos of Pacolet, SC; her brothers, Grady Spoone, and David Spoone; and her sister, Henrietta Hazel.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, William Spoone, Horace Spoone, Bob Spoone, Bruce Spoone, Pearl Boniface, Betty Hairston, and Grace Black.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2 PM at the Clinton-Laurens Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Jonathan Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 – 2:00 PM at the church.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Clark family with arrangements.