Brown, Smith unite

Jennifer Claire Brown of Laurens, and Matthew Carroll Smith of Clinton, were united in marriage on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Windy Hill Wedding & Event Barn in Simpsonville.

The Rev. Marc Coker officiated at the 3 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Tami Brown and the late Chris Brown of Laurens.

She is the granddaughter of the late Jim and Claire Brown of Laurens, and the late Vernon and Mary Smith of Laurens.

She is employed as a Content Strategist at Citation Labs.

The groom is the son of Carlton and Lynn Smith of Clinton.

He is the grandson of the late Horace Carlton Sr. and Edna Smith of Clinton, and the late Carroll and Ira Belle Young of Clinton.

He is employed as an Energy Services Specialist at LEC.

The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Tami Brown.

Maid of honor was Ashley Brown.

Bridesmaids were Carlie Smith, Paige Smith, Terry Brown and Emma Milner.

Flower girl was Harper Thomas.

Best man was Carlton Smith.

Groomsmen were Justin Smith, Wesley Norris, Josh Owens and Trey Oakley.

Ring bearer was Parker Thomas.