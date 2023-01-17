Laurens, South Carolina

Wilma Ruth Jenkins Byers, age 92, and wife of 75 years to J.C. Byers, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Prisma Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Appalachia, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Sterling Eugene and Beulah McNutt Jenkins. Mrs. Byers served as Director of First Baptist Church Kindergarten for 19 years and after retiring, she worked at Barnes’ Gift Shop for 12 years and then volunteered for many years with the Laurens County Hospital Auxiliary. Wilma was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where she was active in many areas of the church such as helping with 3-year-old Training Union, 1st grade Sunday School, Girls Auxiliary, Day President for the Women’s Missionary Union, President of the Ideal Mellette Sunday School several times, facilitator for the Martha Franks and Sara Lee Patterson groups, and served with the shut-in program for many years. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by: her children, Jonathan C. Byers (Janet) of Auburn, GA, and Janice Phillips (Paul) of Marietta, GA; and a granddaughter, Shannon Byers-Hulsey (Tommy) of Buford, GA.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was predeceased by a grandson, Shawn Byers.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, January 20, 2022, at First Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the service. A private family committal will be held in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

