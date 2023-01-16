Dateline – Gray Court, South Carolina

James “Jim” Robert Hill, Sr., age 87, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.

He was born in Owings, SC, and was a son of the late Lonnie D. and Altha Williams Hill, and was the last of his five siblings.

Mr. Hill was a retired Captain with the SC Correctional System and a Veteran of the SC National Guard. He was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church where he served as a long-time Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Choir member. Church was a great part of his life. He was a tinker who could fix anything broke and was a humble man.

Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Sara Pennington Hill; two sons, James Robert Hill, Jr. (Sandra) and Kenneth Hill (Cheryl); a daughter, Stephanie Boyce; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by one grandson.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 18th, at 11 AM, at Highland Home Baptist Church, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to service from 10 to 11 AM at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Highland Home Baptist Church, P. O. Box 408, Gray Court, SC 29645.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens will be assisting the family.