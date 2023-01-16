Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Brenda Ann Simmons Wilson, age 73, of Laurens, SC, widow of Ted L. Wilson, Sr., passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home.

She was born May 13, 1949, in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Leroy Simmons and the late Allie Lawrence Holbert.

Mrs. Wilson along with her husband Ted, were founding members of the Gospel Tabernacle Church and a former employee of Laurens Elementary School Cafeteria where she loved feeding the children. Brenda will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed softball in her younger days and traveling with family. Above all else, she loved her Lord and her family.

She is survived by her loving family; sons, Ted Wilson, Jr. and William Lynn “Billy” Wilson, both of Laurens; her daughter, Kimberly Ann Wilson Shelton (Scott) of Laurens; her brother, Rev. Leon Bible of Laurens; and a sister, Katy Lee Howell of Laurens; two siblings; Linda Gail Neighbors and Pam S. Lawson, both of Laurens; her grandchildren, Justin Troy Wilson (Jennifer), Haley Ann Stephens (Dillard), Megan Shelton Blackshire (Daniel), Noah Scott Shelton (Kelsie), and William Zechariah “Zech” Wilson; two great-grandsons, Mason Troy Wilson and William Gray Stephens; and several she considered her own, Missy, Karen and Wade along with many others that called her Mama, Nanny and Grandma.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Heyward Earl Simmons and Ronnie L. Simmons.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 18th, at 2:00 P.M., at the Gospel Tabernacle Church, officiated by Rev. Leon Bible. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. in the church sanctuary.

The family will be at Brenda’s home, 371 Easy Road, Laurens, SC. 29360.

