Jerry Lee Pulley, age 82, of Laurens and husband of 58 years to Nell Marler Pulley, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, SC, he was the son of the late William Leck and Virginia Davis Pulley. A veteran of the Army National Guard, Jerry retired from Ceramtec and after his retirement was a driver for local car dealerships. He was a faithful member of Bellview Baptist Church for 58 years where he was a former deacon. Jerry was a kind man and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his daughters Marie Bishop (Brad) of Laurens and Missy Manley (Gary) of Gray Court; brother, Jody Pulley (Loretta) of Greenwood; Sisters, Nancy Lemmons of Laurens, Bonnie McElroy (Raymond) of Laurens, and Connie Gambrell of Greenwood; grandchildren, Addison Manley, Jamie Bishop (Amy), Jace Bishop, and Bennett Bishop.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his brothers, Bill Pulley, Johnny Pulley, Jimmy Pulley, and Ken Pulley; and a sister, Ollie Mae McCuen.

The family will receive friends at Bellview Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 18 from 2:00 -3:00 PM.

A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM at Bellview Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Darren Rood. A private burial will be held in Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to Bellview Baptist Church, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

