Leonard Pitts announces candidacy for City of Clinton Mayor

Clinton native, Leonard Pitts filed to run for Mayor in the City of Clinton’s municipal election on March 7, 2023. If elected, Pitts promises to continue working to move Clinton forward with transparency and integrity, in cooperation and partnership with Clinton City Council. Pitts is committed to improving the quality of life for all residents through prudent servitude and good stewardship of the city’s trust and resources. Pitts stated that he will use his platform and leadership in the Office of Mayor to work with Clinton City Council on the following issues:

Electric Rates: Voting against any new electric rate increases is top priority. Citizens of Clinton should not have to continue paying more money for the same service.

Forensic Audit: The citizens of Clinton have a right to know what happened to the "missing" $4.7 Million in taxpayer dollars.

Economic Development: Provide quality jobs for citizens through attracting new industries, manufacturers, restaurant chains, and small businesses to the City of Clinton.

Improve Infrastructure: Pursue more upgrades to the city's infrastructure including repairing aging roads and upgrading broadband access as needed.

Recreation: Push to develop a pedestrian trail system and build a new aquatic park for the city.

Education: Partner with the local school district to continuously improve the quality of education for our students through programs like Junior Achievement (JA), vocational trade, and internship opportunities.

Pitts, a graduate of Clinton High School, stated after a couple years of college and working at the former Torrington bearings plant, his life took a turn, and he dedicated himself to the service of others. As a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Pitts is experienced in business development, from real estate to restaurants, and believes in the power of giving.

Pitts recently completed the renovation of the historic former Dr. Hays’ Hospital, now known as Legacy at Hays Premium Apartments & Suites, located on South Woodrow Street in Clinton. “The Hays’ hospital project was definitely a labor of love…a love for a city that has supported me since I began my career,” Pitts said. Pitts also stated after two and a half years and over a million dollars later, the building was rededicated on July 7, 2022, in the presence of family, friends and the community.

Following the completion of the Legacy project, the City of Clinton recognized Pitts with a resolution for his dedicated service and investment in renovating the 107-year-old hospital. Pitts, who is big supporter of nonprofits, states that he will donate his entire mayoral salary to local charities every month. In addition to his ongoing support of multiple Upstate charities, Pitts serves on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Greater South Carolina.

“Our city has made a lot of progress over the last ten years at stabilizing our electric rates, improving our city’s infrastructure, and bringing new industry and businesses to Clinton. We can’t afford to lose momentum, it’s time to keep moving forward,” Pitts said. As a native son of Clinton who has experienced both hardship and abundance, great failures and even greater successes, who worked hard to overcome the same socio-economic barriers that so many are struggling with today, Leonard Pitts understands that “Quitting Is Not an Option,” and believes he is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of our diverse city, and would be honored to serve all the citizens of Clinton as mayor.

Pitts will be hosting a Meet The Candidate event on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Legacy At Hays located at 200 S. Woodrow Street, Clinton, SC 29325. For more information, please contact Catrina Smith at 864-205-9481.