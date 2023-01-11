Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Vivian Nelson Coats, age 81, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her home.

She was born August 9, 1941 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late Lawrence Addison Nelson, Sr. and Amanda Cleo Bailey Nelson. Mrs. Coats was the Church Secretary at Bellview Baptist Church for many years and was a lifelong member of Bellview Baptist Church. She was a servant to her church and community, and was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

Mrs. Coats is survived by her husband, Charles Coats; her sons, Monty Coats (Julie) of Irmo and Mickey Coats (Erica) of Laurens; her seven grandchildren, Alden Coats, Catie Coats, Charlie Coats, Caysen Coats, Autumn Coats, Elijah Coats, and William Coats; her sisters, Yvonne Lanford, Lenora Alexander (Jim), Juanita Wilson (Ricky), and Inez Ficklin (Barry).

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Sanford Nelson and Lawrence Nelson, Jr. and her brother-in-law, Tommy Lanford.

Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Bellview Baptist Church with Rev. Darren Rood and Rev. Jeff Shiflett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the church.

The family would like to give special thanks to the Staff of Hospice of Laurens County for all the love and care shown to Mrs. Coats.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Coats family with services.