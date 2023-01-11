Energy, water and rental/mortgage assistance are now available

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), and General Emergency Assistance Program (GEAP) are federally-funded programs designed to assist eligible low-income households to meet home heating, cooling, water, sewer and housing needs.

Home energy is defined as residential heating and cooling, and to increase energy self-sufficiency; thereby reducing the vulnerability resulting from energy needs. The LIHEAP program is also designed to intervene in energy-related crisis situations and to conduct outreach. The LIHWAP provides funds to assist low-income households with water and sewer bills. The GEAP program provides rental/mortgage assistance for individuals facing immediate eviction or foreclosure.

Also, GLEAMNS Community Services Department offers driver’s training and educational assistance through their Case Management program.

The GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission, Inc. CSBG, LIHEAP, LIHWAP, AND GEAP programs that serve the Upper Savannah Region of Greenwood, Laurens, Edgefield, Abbeville, McCormick, Newberry, and Saluda counties are making appointments for energy, water, sewer, and rental assistance. Some of the goals of the LIHEAP and GEAP programs for the 2023 Program Year are to expand outreach to previously un-served households, reduce and/or prevent poverty, increase efficiency of energy usage, and target energy and rental assistance to eligible households with the highest needs and lowest incomes. For additional information, contact the local GLEAMNS Community Services Department office in your area regarding emergency assistance.

The community can call the Laurens Community Services office at 864-984-5123 for an appointment or submit an online application at www.gleamnshrc.org. Click the community services circle and go to the gray box and click the LITT application or download the app or littlitesc.azurewebsites.net. The office for Laurens County is located at 221A West Laurens Street, Laurens, SC, 29360.