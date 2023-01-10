Tori R. Kanning, age 30, daughter of Randy (Jennifer) Kanning, the late Tracy Kanning, and Cheryl Duppstadt went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Ms. Kanning was born on March 26, 1992 in Laurens. Tori was an avid lover of music, makeup and all things sparkly.

Tori is survived by her children Torin, Tayvin and Torianna; sisters Tyler, Tera, Courtney, Lauren and Karleigh; brother Kenley; grandparents Randy and Debra Kanning, Jayne Crumb, and Keith Chism; long-time friend and father of Torin, Cody Ashley; 3 nieces and 3 nephews and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins who she loved dearly.

In addition to her mother, Tori was predeceased by her fiance Lee Allen and grandmother Shirley Wallace.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 15 at 2pm at New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church in Clinton. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Steven Elders.

The family will be at the residence of 4840 US 76, Laurens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Carolina Center for Behavorial Health, 2700 E. Phillips Rd., Greer, SC 29650.