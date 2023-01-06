Passenger killed in I-26 wreck

A passenger in a vehicle traveling on I-26 Thursday night near Joanna was killed after a collision a collision on the interstate.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the two vehicles involved were traveling east when they made contact with one another.

Tidwell said a 2010 Subaru sedan and a 2007 Chevrolet Asto van were both traveling east on I-26 near Exit 59 when the accident occurred just before 9 p.m.

After the two vehicles made contact, the Subaru ran off the highway and struck a tree.

A passenger in the Subaru was killed and the driver was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the deceased.

Tidwell said the accident is still under investigation by the SCHP.