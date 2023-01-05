Better Business Bureau® of the Upstate warns of Mauldin swimming pool contractor

Greenville, SC, January 5, 2023

Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) serving Upstate South Carolina recently conducted a business investigation regarding Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, due to recent unanswered complaints.

The pool company currently has 5 closed, unanswered complaints, as well as 2 one-star reviews on BBB.org. According to consumers’ reports to BBB, the total dollar amount that was paid to Crystal Blue Pools was over $125,000. Not all consumers reported the dollar amount.

The business website claims to “make your backyard dreams come true.” But customers are saying otherwise. Complainants reported hiring the pool company, owned by James “Bo” Glenn Hill, to install family pools, tanning ledges, waterfalls, firepits, etc. Some consumers paid in full while others paid a portion of the total costs, but all of them are left in similar situations—no pools and no refunds.

Initially, consumers receive a response from the business promising to complete the agreed upon projects. But to BBB’s knowledge, the business owner has not issued refunds or completed the pool projects. BBB of the Upstate also reached out to Hill for a response to the business investigation, but he has not responded.

The SC Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation shows that Hill received a citation on September 30, 2022, for unlicensed practice of specialty contracting doing concrete and electrical work. He also received a citation on December 6, 2022, for unlicensed practice of specialty contracting. Additionally, there are numerous judgments for Hill on the Greenville County Public Index, including common pleas, foreclosures, debt collections, and contracts.

BBB recommends the following tips before hiring a pool contractor:

Talk to friends and family.

Search BBB.org for pool contractors.

Check the years in business.

Compare costs.

Check organizational memberships, certifications, and licensing.

Verify insurance.

Understand the payment schedule.

Check background and criminal history.

Call references.

Ask for all details in writing.

Beware of prices that seem too good to be true.

Confirm the company’s physical address.

Pay with a credit card or another secure payment method.