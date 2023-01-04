Half-Staff Notice – In Honor of Frederick “Fred” B. Cavanaugh, Jr.

The Governor has ordered that the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise

until sunset on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in honor of Frederick “Fred” B. Cavanaugh, Jr. and in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of public service, including as Mayor of the City of Aiken for nearly a quarter of a century, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.

