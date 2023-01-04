Half Staff Notice – In Honor of Joe E. Taylor, Jr.

The Governor has ordered that the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in honor of Joe E. Taylor, Jr. and in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina, including as Secretary of Commerce and as a member of Columbia City Council, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.