Clinton, South Carolina

Lawrence Benson Roth, age 92, of Green Plain Road., husband of Patricia Parker Roth, passed away, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County.

He was born August 12, 1930 in Barnett, Georgia, and was a son of the late Albert P. Roth and Edna Patrick Roth.

Benson brought his two sisters and one brother to Thornwell Home for Children and attended PC. Mr. Roth proudly served in the US Army, was an Alumnus of Presbyterian College, past president of the Clinton Lion’s Club, and was Owner and Operator of Printers Associates. He was a member and a Deacon Emertus of First Presbyterian Church of Clinton.

He is survived by his sons, Ronald D. Roth (Dale) and James B. Roth; his daughter, Sandra R. Bigbee (Billy); his stepdaughter, Lynnley D. Ross (Jeff); his sister, Betty R. Ward; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte Armstrong Roth; his brothers, Sammy J. Roth, and Albert D. Roth; and a sister, Lillian R. Jordan.

A Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton with Rev. Dr. Duke Dixon and Rev. Grover Timms officiating. A committal service will be held at 10:00 AM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thornwell Home for Children, 203 W Calhoun St, Clinton, SC: or Hospice of Laurens County, PO BOX 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

