Shirley Keller Slay, age 88, of Laurens and wife of the late William Fate Slay, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County’s Hospice House.

Born in Buffalo, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Ernest Keller and Willa Mae Syvesta Brooks Keller. Shirley was employed for many years in the textile industry and retired from Celanese. She was also the owner and cook at the Princeton Restaurant and later, a steward of a local hunting lodge.

In her pastime, she was known for her chicken & dumplings, banana pudding, and pinto beans & cornbread. As a long-standing member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church, Shirley loved Jesus and sharing His love with others. One of her many ministries in her walk with Christ was visiting and providing meals to the elderly. Shirley was very much a people person and didn’t know a stranger. She loved camping and fishing, visiting the beach where she enjoyed looking for treasures, and taking pictures of nature. One of her favorite things, wherever the adventure, was making memories with her grandchildren.

She is survived by: her children, Susan S. Pitts (Mike) of Laurens, Michael A. Slay of Laurens, Beth S. Coleman of Fredericksburg, VA, and Yancy Slay of Hodges; brother, Sammy Keller of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Nolan Pitts, Robbie Davis (Kylie), Clifton Pitts, Della Pitts, Ashton Slay, Will Coleman, Adam Coleman, and Emily Slay; great grandchildren, Brayden, Hunter, Rex, Alena, Abby, Ethan, Riley and Ashlyn; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a grandchild, Brooke Davis; son-in-law, Bill Coleman; two brothers and seven sisters.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The family will also receive friends on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Rabun Creek Baptist Church followed by a memorial service at Noon, conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church, 17045 SC HWY 101, Gray Court, SC 29645 or to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

