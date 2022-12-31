Taylors, South Carolina

Charles James Taylor, age 82, of Taylors, and husband of the late Alice Kathleen Sosebee Taylor, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Arthur Lee Taylor, Sr. and Ethel Lillian Porter Taylor. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from Laurens Commission of Public Works with 35 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and racing.

Surviving are his children, Keith Taylor of Laurens, Shane Taylor of Clinton, Tonia Taylor of Laurens, and Mitchell Taylor of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Leanne Taylor, Kristin Keaten, Bradon Taylor, Jayden Taylor, and Luke Loveless; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Laurens City Cemetery. The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Joseph M. Still Burn Center, 3675 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Augusta, GA 30909.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory