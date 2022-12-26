Laurens, South Carolina

Karen Robertson Blackmon, of 2263 Rabon Road, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on December 26, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends.

Karen was born on October 7, 1954, in Laurens and was the child of William P. and Shirley Crain Robertson. Karen worked her entire life and was a nurse for 40 years. Before becoming a nurse, she did everything from weighing trucks at Carolina Milling to operating a switch board in California. She never met a stranger and would help anybody whenever she could.

She is survived by her husband, Malcolm Keith Blackmon; her son, Michael Benjamin Blackmon (Melinda); mother, Shirley C. Robertson; sister, Deborah R. Foster; niece, Jessica Foster; nephew, Eric Foster; great nieces, Michaela Weathers, Laela Foster, and Alexandra Ferguson; and one great nephew, Jaeden Weathers.

Karen was predeceased by her father, William P. Robertson.

Funeral services with Nurses Honor Guard, will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Lisbon Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Meg Marley with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1:00PM to 2:00PM.

Memorials may be made to Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 3431 Lisbon Road, Mountville, SC 29370.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

