Laurens, South Carolina

Bennie Dewey Price, age 83, of Laurens, and husband of Sylvia Lytle Price, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home.

Born in Madison County, NC, he was the son of the late Floyd Joseph and Effie Mae Worley Price. Bennie was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. He retired from A & P Grocery Store and in retirement worked for Merita Bread and Frito-Lay. Bennie loved fishing and Nascar Racing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Debbie Simpson (Steve) of Laurens; grandchildren, Randy Price, Jr. (Karrie), Davis Simpson, and Sara Price; great-grandchild, Clayton; and step great- grandchildren, Dylan and Chase.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Randy Scott Price; a sister, Evon Finley; and a grandson, Nick Price.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson. The family will receive friends at the mortuary after the service.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the family requests that you spend some time with a shut in or take them a meal in memory of Mr. Price.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory