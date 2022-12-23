Laurens, South Carolina

David Scott “Davey” Taylor, age 46, of Laurens, passed away peacefully at this home on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Born on January 12, 1976, in Greenwood, he was the son of David Nickles and Toshiko Ishikawa Taylor.

Davey was a unique individual who bravely faced and overcame his handicaps without complaint. He was always cheerful and upbeat. Davey was a people person who loved conversations with others, and he had many friends around Laurens and on Facebook. He was always prayerful for his friends in tragic situations. He enjoyed pizza and chicken wings while watching Clemson Football with his father no matter if they won or lost. Davey loved shopping because it gave him a chance to mingle and spend time with friends. He loved debating politics and kept abreast of all national and local events. He was an avid patriot and would always cast his vote for the candidate he thought was worthy. He was a lifelong resident from one of the first families in Laurens County.

Davey is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Joseph N. and Jessie Bryant Taylor of Laurens, SC; and his maternal grandparents, Eajaro and Kamie Ishikawa of Ishikawa, Okinawa Japan. Davey also leaves behind a host of family and friends in Laurens, New Mexico, and Okinawa, Japan to mourn his passing.

A graveside service will be at 3:00PM, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.

Memorials made be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

