Farm Bureau Insurance® and Laurens County Farm Bureau Spread Holiday Cheer

Clinton, S.C. – Laurens County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents are bringing a little more joy to this holiday season by helping those in the community facing financial or medical hardships.

The local office donated $1,000 to the United Ministries of Clinton which offers a food bank, GED program and utility assistance to the community.

“We hope our donation will help United Ministries of Clinton provide financial assistance to those in Laurens who are trying to get to a better place,” Brent Branham, agency manager of Farm Bureau Insurance in Laurens, said.

The donation is part of a company-sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares. Through Farm Bureau Cares, county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina provide a monetary donation during December to help a family or charity of their choice. Each local donation made by the County Farm Bureau and local agents is matched by Farm Bureau Insurance.

This holiday season Farm Bureau Cares donated more than $46,000 statewide to assist charities and countless individuals.