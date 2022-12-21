Thomas C. Gray

Thomas Conway Gray, 76, beloved husband of Cynthia Ann Durance Gray, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Clinton, Thomas was a son of the late Dial Conway and Bertie Rebecca Carter Gray. He grew up in Laurens, and graduated from Laurens High School. Thomas retired as Chief Petty Officer after 20 years in the United States Navy, serving in Vietnam. He lived in Aiken for the last 30 years. He retired from the E & I Department at the SRS in 2015. He was a member of Levels Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Cynthia, are his daughter, Shannon Denise Strang (Lewis) of Aiken; his son, James Conway Gray of Fairfax; three grandchildren, James Thomas Markel, Katelynn Rebecca Eagel, Luke Delano Strang; and his brother, Willis Gray (Melinda) of Laurens.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28, beginning at 1 o’clock at Shellhouse – Rivers Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 o’clock with military honors accorded by the United States Navy Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Road, Aiken