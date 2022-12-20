Betty Sawyer Kirby

Laurens

Betty Sawyer Kirby, age 94, of Laurens, and wife of the late Charles Edwin Kirby, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at NHC of Laurens.

Born in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late James William and Julia McQueen Sawyer. Betty was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and retired from Watts Mill. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by her children, Charles “Chuck” Kirby of Laurens and Marcy K. McCall and husband Marvin of Laurens; two special grandchildren who were raised in her home, Leigh K. Hanke and husband Michael of Spartanburg, and Pamela K. Williams of Laurens; daughter-in-law, Myra W. Kirby of Woodruff; four great-grandchildren, Kirby, Anderson, Abigail, and Cole, and two great-great grandchildren, Dawson and Addison.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was predeceased by a son, James E. Kirby; two brothers; and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, at St. James United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Clyde Scott and Mr. Steve Wakeland. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, prior to the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 301 Watts Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory