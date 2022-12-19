Laurens, South carolina

Frances Reames Sumerel, age 90, and wife of the late Haskell Sumerel, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

Born in Laurens, she was daughter of the late Arthur and Kathleen Franks Reames. A homemaker, Frances was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurens. She volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary at the Laurens County Hospital and was a member of the Martha Franks Singers.

She is survived by: her brother, Tommy Reames of Laurens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a son, Paul Sumerel and brothers, Jimmy Reames and Billy Reames.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Tim March and Rev. Adair Rogers. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Laurens, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to the Ferguson Meditation Garden, c/o Prisma Health, 22725 Hwy. 76, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory