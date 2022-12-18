Laurens County man dies in single-car wreck

A 31-year-old Laurens County man was killed in a single-car crash just after midnight Sunday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the wreck occurred on East Jerry Road about 1.5 miles east of Laurens.

The identity of the vehicle has yet to be released.

Ridgeway said the victim was driving a 2005 Cadillac sedan around 12:20 a.m. south on East Jerry Road, crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road. He over-corrected and drove off the right side of the road, crashing into several mail boxes, an electrical box and a tree. The victim died at the scene.