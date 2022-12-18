Laurens, South Carolina

Kenneth Ray Hayes, age 78, and husband of Edna Workman Hayes, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home.

Born in Woodruff, he was a son of the late Marshall and Elizabeth Thrift Hayes. Kenneth was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Laurens and was employed by Palmetto Spinning.

He is survived by sisters, Joyce Owens and Patsy Goforth; brothers, J.L. Hayes and William Hayes; and a half-sister, Lilly Sandals.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Marvin Hayes, Bobby Hayes and Marshall Hayes, Jr.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Myra E. Taylor. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 1:00 PM at the mortuary. The burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery following the funeral service.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

