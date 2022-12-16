Gray Court, South Carolina

Susan Shelden Hensen, age 64, of Gray Court, and wife of George William Hensen, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah, Georgia.

Born in Cascade, ID, she was a daughter of Lois Mahan Shelden of Gray Court and the late John Harley Shelden. Susan graduated from Boise State University with a degree in Culinary going on to work as a superintendent with Crowder Construction for 30 years. She loved fishing, hunting and was an avid Professional Bull Riders fan

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by: step-children Todd Hensen and Kimmi Camarata both Oregon; brother, Dirk Shelden (Angela) of Spartanburg; sister, Deborah Andrews (Gary) of Montana; five nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Rabun Creek Baptist Church from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the church conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne. A private burial will be held in church cemetery at a later date.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church, 17045 Hwy. 101, Gray Court, SC 29645.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory