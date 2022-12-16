Laurens, South Carolina

Nick Holmes Snow, Jr., 89 of Laurens, passed away December 16, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of the late Rebecca “Jane” Norris Snow, and son of the late Nick Holmes Snow, Sr. and Georgie Roberts Snow.

Nick was an active member of The First Assembly of God in Laurens, worked in Textiles for Joanna Mills and Bailey Plant for a total of 39 years, then retired from the lawn service business. He loved the outdoors and Kubota tractors, but most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Teresa Price (Steve) of Laurens, Renee Bundrick (Glen) of Cross Anchor, and Nick Snow, III (Christie) of Hickory Tavern; a brother, Cecil Snow (Joyce) of Mountville; grandchildren, Corey, Derian, Blake, Marie, Dylan, Matthew, Madelyn, Braelyn, and Kaylee; and great-grandchildren, Paxton, Tyller, Alex, Samuel, Joshua, Gabi, and Lily.

In addition to his wife and parents, Nick is predeceased by a brother, William Snow; a sister, Betty Ford; and a granddaughter, Rebecca Erin Bundrick.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 2:00 PM at The First “A Pentecostal Fellowship”, conducted by Pastor James Owens. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church at 1:00 PM. Burial will be held immediately after the funeral service at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The First, 100 Conway Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

