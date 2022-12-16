New city park tennis scoreboards dedicated to memory, honor of Wilders

Members of the Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association (CLNTA) and Laurens City Parks & Recreation recently gathered at the Laurens City Park courts to dedicate new scoreboards to the memory of Dan Wilder and in honor of his wife, Martha Wilder, of Clinton. The Wilders have devoted 25+ years promoting tennis in the community through USTA sanctioned matches, working with local high schools to organize teams, and sponsoring summer youth camps. Pictured left to right are Harry Sullivan, Tracy Holland, Sharon Sullivan, Andy McLeod, Sports Director for the City of Laurens, Martha Wilder, Susie Madden, Lynda Mills, Reene Gambrell, Patty Craine, Bill Craine, Ralph Patterson, Jane Diago, Paulette Jenkins, Sarah Cheek, and Julie Childers McClure. Not picture is Jason Pridgen, Director of Laurens Parks and Recreation, who has been instrumental in working with CLNTA in maintaining and improving the tennis courts at the park.