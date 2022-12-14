Carolyn June Davis Shannon, 73, wife of Danny Kay Shannon for 42 years, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, John Cunningham with wife JoBeth; a daughter, Karyl “Anne” White with husband Jason; a brother, David Davis; twelve grandchildren, Jon Cunningham, Kimi Cunningham, Chris Cunningham, Nick Cunningham with wife Hannah, Adam Cunningham, Cassie White, Kelli White, Jeremiah Cunningham, Calahan Cunningham, Anderson Cunningham, and Jaxson Cunningham; ten great-grandchildren, J.C., Skiilar, Nate, Emmy, Jake, Rainey, Aidan, Ellie; and her beloved dogs, Maggie Mae and Ellie Mae.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Walter Davis and Carl “Spider” Davis; and a sister, Sue Lowry.