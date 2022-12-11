Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Sandra A. Reeder, age 61, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at her home.

She was born December 4, 1961 in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of the late Hubbard Reeder and Janet Motte Reeder. She was a former Health Care Secretary, having worked with the Laurens County Memorial Hospital, Greenville Memorial Hospital, Self Regional Hospital, and Whitten Center. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.

Ms. Reeder is survived by her daughter, Michelle Vance (Maurice Powers) of Gray Court; her grandchildren, Excess Rice, Mya Edwards, Ethan Edwards, Alaya Powers, Kelsey Powers, Kaydence Powers and her great-grandson, Ian Edwards; her brothers, John Reeder (Karen) of Laurens, Ray Reeder of Laurens, and Charles Reeder of Laurens; her sister, Jane Lyons (Rodney) of Laurens; and her best friend, Cindi Magouirk; also, her extended family of many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Allen Edwards.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Laurens County Cancer Association or to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 78, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family with be at Sandra’s Home, 301 Reedy Fork Road, Apt. 134, Laurens, SC 29360, and will be available there from 10 AM to 7 PM Tuesday and 10 AM until visitation time on Wednesday.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the family with services.