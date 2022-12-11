Laurens, South Carolina

Lucile Poole Snow, age 103, of Laurens, and wife of the late Hosea Rayford Snow, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at NHC Health Care of Laurens.

Born in Cedar Crossing, GA, she was a daughter of the late William Allen and Rosa Mae Gibson Poole. Lucile was a homemaker but had previously worked a dry-cleaning route for Star Cleaners. She is a member of Second Baptist Church and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by her children, Maxcy Snow of Laurens, and Yvonne Wilbanks (Mike) of Laurens; grandchildren, Chris Snow, Jeff Wilbanks (Wendy), and Jill W. Wrobel (Seth); great grandchildren, Austin, Marshall (Cailyn), Morgan, Jacob, Luci, Taylor, and Chloe; and a great-great grandson, Jude.

In addition to her husband and parents, Lucile was predeceased by six siblings.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Laurens City Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.

