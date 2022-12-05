Laurens, South Carolina

Sharon “Shea” Russell Taylor, age 55, of 414 Frontier Drive, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Keith Lamar and Melbra “Meg” Dorn Russell. Shea was employed with Dietz and Watson. She loved listening to Elvis and Prince, enjoyed crafting and cooking, and was an avid Softball and Tar Heel fan.

She is survived by: her children, Chase Taylor (Ashleigh), Tyler James, and Taeler Mack (Michael); grandchildren, Damaris Mack, Ayla James, Alden James and Wrenleigh Taylor; brother, Marty Russell (Amy); sister, Jackie Riegel; nieces and nephews, Jordan Riegel (Cady), Peytan Smith (Zack), Maddux Riegel, Brody Russell, Blakely Russell, and Branyon Russell; aunt, Marilyn Smart; great nieces and nephews, Taton Morse, Denver Riegel and Brystol Smith; cousin, Susan Rice (Stan) and her family Colby Rice (Jessica), Caleb Rice (Lindsay) and their children Connor Rice, Colin Rice, Emilia Rice and Bennett Rice; and her EXTENSIVE softball family who affectionately knew her as “Mama Shea.”

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ronnie Blackwell. In honor of Shea, please wear either a softball jersey or something purple which was her favorite color.

The family will be at the home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you bring to the visitation or funeral a Christmas ornament in honor of Shea.

