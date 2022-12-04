Photos from Laurens Christmas Parade By John Clayton | December 4, 2022 | 0 Photos from Saturday’s annual Laurens Christmas Parade By John Clayton Posted in Breaking News, News and tagged Christmas Parade, City of Laurens Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts U.S. Marshals arrest Laurens fugitive in Greenville December 1, 2022 | No Comments » At Rootimentary, chef plans great food, a place for community November 27, 2022 | 2 Comments » No-kill, non-profit, LC Humane Society working to keep doors open November 26, 2022 | No Comments » SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county November 26, 2022 | No Comments » Patriots explode in 3rd quarter, down Devils 27-14 November 26, 2022 | No Comments »