Mack Arnold “Jack” Walker, 86 went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 2. Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years Betty Parris Walker. Jack was affectionately known as “Papa” and “Pa”.

Jack was born in Laurens to the late Talmage Clifford Walker and Theo Doshia Brown Walker. He was a member of Welcome Baptist Church. He retired from Cecil’s Heating and Cooling. Jack loved golf and was a longtime member of Lakeside Country Club. He loved his family dearly and thought all children were precious. He loved making up stories for the children and these stories will always be their fondest memories.

Surviving, in addition to his wife are three daughters, Janice F. Walker, Jackie Darlene Odom (Jimmy) and Tammy Davenport; nine grandchildren, Hollie Aldridge (Joe), Mack Walker, Ivory Walker, Disneyana Davenport, Joel Davenport, Michael Tinsley (Lesley), Keisha Edwards (Luke), Diamond Kirkland and Scooter Odom (Jessica); twelve great-grandchildren, Katherine Aldridge, Alice Aldridge, William Tinsley, Jaxon Tinsley, Briannah Tinsley, Maison Tinsley, Elijah Walker-Albanese, Julius Walker-Albanese, Charlene Walker-Albanese, Blakeley Odom, Brooklyn Odom and Brentley Odom; two great-great-grandchildren, Brylie Ross and Everlie Ross. He is survived by two brothers, Talmage Cecil Walker and Frank Clifford Walker.

He was predeceased in death by a son Mack Allen Walker, four brothers, Charles T Walker, James Clifford Walker, Edwin Ray Walker, Robert Leon Walker and three sisters, Minnie Inez Carlton, Agnes J. Walker and Elizabeth A. Templeton.

A Memorial Service will be at a later date.