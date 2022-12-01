U.S. Marshals arrest Laurens fugitive in Greenville

A man wanted by Laurens Police for an attempted murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday in Greenville.

Davoris Tanyata Smiley is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in October in Laurens.

A release from the Laurens Police Department said its investigators and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force located Smiley in Greenville where he was arrested without incident.

Smiley was awaiting a bond hearing while being held Thursday afternoon at the Johnson Detention Center.