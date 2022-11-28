Waterloo, South Carolina

Billy Butler, age 72, of Waterloo, husband of Freda Satterfield Butler, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at his home.

He was born December 5, 1949 in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Louis William Butler, Jr., and the late Ruby Pressley Butler. Mr. Butler was a retired welder from BF Shaw, a US Army Veteran of Vietnam, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and enjoyed playing youth baseball when he was young.

In addition to his wife of 55 years, Mr. Butler is survived by his two children Louis “Little Billy” Butler and Chasity Butler; his grandchildren, Darron “D.J.” Butler; Tristin Butler, Summer Butler, Jessica Butler, Elizabeth Marlene “Marlee” Butler, Matthew Butler, and Destiny Butler; and his brother, Jerry Butler (Anita).

In addition to his parents Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his daughter, Freda Loree Butler; his brother, Wayne Butler; and sister-in-law, Carol Butler.

A Funeral Service with Military Honors will be conducted 2 PM, Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Phil Bryson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 PM to 2 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital, 905 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

