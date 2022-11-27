Laurens, South Carolina

Cathy Darlene Dover Neal, 66, of 108 Kingston Drive and wife of Wayne Glenn Neal, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Bryce Morgan Dover and Juanita Clayton Shirey. Cathy retired from nursing at Whitten Center and after retirement was a Hospice nurse. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens and was an ordained Stephen’s Minister. Cathy loved visiting the beach and cross stitching.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by: children, Ginger Howard Landreth of Laurens and Nathan Crowe of Mountville; grandchildren, Heaven Landreth, Aubrey Landreth, Reahana Landreth, Briley Landreth, Dane Landreth and Kensley Crowe; great grandchildren, Rylan, Elijah, Jacksyn, Trent, Remy and Jordyn; brother, Mike Dover (Julia) of California; niece, Lori Dover of Nevada; and close family friend Linda Rouse Harper of Greenville.

A memorial service will be 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church conducted by the Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the memorial service.

A private family burial will be held in Westview Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary and Crematory.