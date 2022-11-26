SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday morning in Enoree.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS workers responded around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in Enoree, which borders Laurens and Spartanburg counties, for a gunshot wound.

There, they found a 14-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Prisma Laurens County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were available.