Zachariah Davidson Named to BJU Symphony Orchestra, Symphonic Wind Band

GREENVILLE, SC (11/22/2022)– Zachariah Davidson, a resident of Clinton, was recently named to the Bob Jones University Symphony Orchestra (BJUSO). Davidson is a Junior majoring in Music at BJU.

The mission of the BJUSO, one of three orchestras at BJU, is to inspire artistic excellence in performance as a display of God’s glory and His gifts to humanity. Auditions are open to all students at the university, regardless of academic major. The orchestra is directed by Dr. Michael Moore.

The BJUSO has a long, rich tradition of presenting masterworks from the orchestral repertoire. Students also have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of chamber works, opera, musical theatre, symphonic pops, and sacred music literature.

Davidson was also named to the Bob Jones University Symphonic Wind Band.

The Symphonic Wind Band is BJU’s top-performing instrumental ensemble. Each year, performers audition by playing a group of excerpts taken from band literature or study etudes, scales, and sight reading unfamiliar music. Following that selection audition, a second audition is held for seating within the ensemble. Dr. Bruce Cox serves as director.