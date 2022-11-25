Parker Ziemer Named to BJU Concert Choir

GREENVILLE, SC (11/22/2022)– Parker Ziemer, a resident of Fountain Inn, was named to Bob Jones University’s Concert Choir. Ziemer is a Senior majoring in Humanities.

The Concert Choir is one of BJU’s upper-level choirs comprised primarily of juniors and seniors. Auditions are held for new members every August and January before the start of each semester.

The choral artistry of the BJU Concert Choir is intended to nurture spiritual reflection in the hearts and minds of both the performers and the audience.