Laurens, South Carolina

Peggy Ann Arnold Cogsdill, 79, of Laurens, and widow of Donnie Gene Cogsdill, passed away, November 24, 2022, at Legacy Reserve at Fairview Park in Simpsonville.

Peggy was born and raised in Laurens, SC to the late BC and Thettie Arnold. She retired from CeramTec, originally American Lava, after 43 years of service. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Simpsonville and was formerly a member of Welcome Baptist Church in Laurens.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Kim Power (Len) of Lumberton, NC, and Traci DeWald (Joe) of Simpsonville, SC, a niece, Alice Upchurch (Joe) of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Laura Power of Birmingham, AL, Christopher Power (Ivey Carroll) of Garner, NC, Ryan DeWald (Molly) of Mary Esther, FL, and Catherine Shaw (Caleb) of Raeford, NC.

A Funeral Service will be held 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Unity Baptist Church in Simpsonville. The family will receive friends at the church after the service.

A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens.

Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

