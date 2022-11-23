Laurens, South Carolina

Juanita Glass Alexander, age 92, of Laurens, and wife of the late Rev. Thomas Eugene “Gene” Alexander, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Gramling, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Lloyd and Lillie Faye Weatherly Glass. Juanita graduated from Furman University and was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens where she was involved in the WMU and missions on the local and state level. She was a teacher in the Orangeburg, Walterboro, and St. George Communities and was formerly the kindergarten director at First Baptist Church of Walterboro. Alongside her husband, Juanita loved serving the Lord, whether it was in their local church or in the mission field.

She is survived by her brother, James Glass of Simpsonville, sisters, Betty Jo Glass Coggins of Laurens, and Marjorie Glass Barkley of Orlando, FL.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, John Lloyd Glass, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh and Dr. H. Lawton Neely with burial to follow at the Alexander Family Cemetery in Salem, South Carolina.

The family will receive friends at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel from 9:30 – 10:00 AM on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.

